Decapitated body found floating in Free State dam

The decapitated body of an unidentified man was found floating in a dam in Rietfontein, in the Free State, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the body was found by a community member at around 2pm on Monday.

“The body of a beheaded male was retrieved by police. He was wearing black leggings and is medium built and dark in complexion,” Makhele said.

A case of murder was opened.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Thaba Nchu detectives on 082-467-6612 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE