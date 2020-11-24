South Africa

Decapitated body found floating in Free State dam

24 November 2020 - 13:09
The beheaded victim was wearing black leggings and is of a medium build and dark in complexion.
The beheaded victim was wearing black leggings and is of a medium build and dark in complexion.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The decapitated body of an unidentified man was found floating in a dam in Rietfontein, in the Free State, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the body was found by a community member at around 2pm on Monday.

“The body of a beheaded male was retrieved by police. He was wearing black leggings and is medium built and dark in complexion,” Makhele said.

A case of murder was opened.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Thaba Nchu detectives on 082-467-6612 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mutilated female body washes up on Durban beach

Durban forensic pathologists will need to determine whether a woman, whose severely decomposed body washed ashore on Thursday, had her hands, head ...
News
1 week ago

‘Idle hands’ busy as grisly killings rock Pampierstad

In the final moments of his life, before his head was hacked from his body, teenager Lucky Taolo was tortured.
News
1 month ago

Boy, 16, found with head of decapitated victim, aged 17

A Northern Cape youth is under medical evaluation after being arrested for beheading a 17-year-old.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  4. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  5. Rewrite fears as WhatsApp cheats share matric maths paper News

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X