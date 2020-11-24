Manhunt for five involved in northern KZN cash heist

Police in northern KwaZulu-Natal are hunting for five men who were involved in a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Mtunzini shortly after midday on Tuesday.

G4S confirmed to TimesLIVE that one of its CIT teams was the victim of a “cross-pavement” incident at a service station. Cross-pavement robberies are incidents where money is intercepted as it is carried to or loaded on to a stationary armoured vehicle, or as it is offloaded from a stationary armoured vehicle.

No guards were harmed in the attack, and no shots were fired.