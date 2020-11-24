'Nothing nefarious': Editors weigh in on WhatsApp group disinformation campaign

The SA National Editors' Forum said on Tuesday that there was “nothing nefarious or underhanded” about the now-controversial #ThumaMina media WhatsApp group.

The group received particular scorn from the EFF, which claimed it was evidence that certain journalists were part of a “cabal” openly supporting the Ramaphosa faction.

Screenshots of the group's members and name were shared on social media on Monday.

But Sanef said on Tuesday it was concerned about a “disinformation campaign on social media, seeking to link senior journalists, including Sanef members, to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 'Thuma Mina' campaign”.

“The campaign centres on a WhatsApp group set up by Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) staff and named after the 'Thuma Mina' service delivery programme — as opposed to the same name of the ANC’s election campaign.