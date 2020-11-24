South Africa

SA passes 21,000 Covid-19 deaths, as daily positivity rate stays above 12%

Health ministry confirms 2,493 new cases in the past 24 hours from 20,288 tests — a positivity rate of 12.2%

24 November 2020 - 21:21 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 2,493 new cases in the past 24 hours, as the death toll passed 21,000.
Image: REUTERS/Bing Guan

SA's Covid-19 positivity rate was again above the 10% benchmark on Tuesday, as the health ministry confirmed 2,493 new cases in the past 24 hours from 20,288 tests.

This translates to a positivity rate of 12.2%.

The new cases means SA has now recorded 772,252 total infections.

The ministry also confirmed 115 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the national death toll to 21,083. Of the new deaths, 45 were in the Eastern Cape, 20 in the Free State, 19 in Gauteng, 16 in the Western Cape, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal, and five in the Northern Cape.

There have also been 716,444 recorded recoveries, at a recovery rate of 92.8%.

The figures are based on 5,325,631 total tests to date, of which 20,288 fell in the past 24-hour cycle.

