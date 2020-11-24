South Africa

SABC suspends retrenchments until the end of December

24 November 2020 - 15:02
The SABC has announced it has suspended retrenchments until the end of December.
The SABC has announced it has suspended retrenchments until the end of December.
Image: Tyrone Arthur

The SABC has extended the suspension of staff retrenchments at the public broadcaster until the end of December.

It said on Tuesday the suspension of retrenchments would enable additional consultations to be held.

“This decision followed further engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders,” it said.

“During this period, the SABC management and its employees will jointly work with all participating parties to further review the proposed structures with the intent to ensure they are optimal and enabling to achieve the public mandate of the SABC.”

The broadcaster said it would also use the time to engage in further “mediated sessions” with an independent labour expert to explore alternative options to minimise the impact of retrenchments.

WATCH | 'Depoliticise our board': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments

SABC staff members halted work when they protested outside the national broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Friday.
News
4 days ago

“The issued redundancy letters will also be extended by the same period. The section 189 process has not been terminated. The SABC remains committed to a fair and transparent process.”

TimesLIVE understands that as part of the suspension of the retrenchment process until year-end, agreements were reached. These include:

  • that a mediator be appointed to mediate the process;
  • a skills audit and retraining must be considered;
  • court processes and protests and strike action will be suspended; and
  • retrenchments will only be considered as the "very last" option.

Communications ministry spokesperson Mish Molakeng confirmed these conditions were part of the agreement reached after a meeting with the ministers of communications and digital technologies and employment and labour, the SABC board and its executive, and organised labour.

"We have no doubt  a way forward will be found, given that all parties met in good faith and demonstrated commitment towards finding a solution," said Molakeng.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Phumzile van Damme warns of 'wolves in sheep’s clothing' in SABC retrenchment saga

“I empathise deeply with SABC staff facing the prospect of retrenchment. The thought of possibly losing your income must be painful, depressing and ...
Politics
10 hours ago

The SABC nettle will have to be grasped, eventually

It's back to square one for the SABC, whose grand plan to cut 400 jobs came unstuck in an astonishing show of political muscle-flexing this week
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

SABC 'will run out of money by April' if turnaround strategy isn't implemented

Should the turnaround strategy not be implemented, the SABC will run out of money by April next year, management warned after meeting with the SA ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  4. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  5. Rewrite fears as WhatsApp cheats share matric maths paper News

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X