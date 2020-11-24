Self-defence classes and peer support mooted for domestic workers suffering abuse

Itumeleng Mokoma, 27, a Lesotho national, said in 2018 she was working for a married couple who had a two-year-old son.

“My boss used to drink a lot. One Friday, when he was drunk, he came into my room. I thought he had come to take the child to their bedroom. He touched me inappropriately. I told him to not touch me because I was not his wife,” she said.

“He told me to keep my voice down. I screamed. The wife came and threw him out of the room I was sleeping in. A few minutes later, he came back and tried to touch me again.”

She said she worked for the couple seven days a week and was not allowed to leave the house.

“If I needed toiletries or airtime, I would give them money and they would bring whatever I needed from the shops. I was made to watch the child 24 hours a day.”

If she went home, Mokoma said she would not be paid for the days she was not at work.

Asked why she did not leave the job, she said: “It’s not easy to find a domestic job.”

Help is at hand

Gloria Kente, who is based in Cape Town, worked as a domestic worker from 2005 until 2014. She said her employer's boyfriend was abusive towards her, and even used the k-word in reference to her. She took them to the CCMA and opened a case with police.

“It [the abuse] was a painful experience. As domestic workers we go through a lot and we stay in our jobs because we are breadwinners,” she said.

Kente now works at the SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu) as an organiser.

Part of her job at Sadsawu is to educate domestic workers about their rights.

“We also serve as mediators between workers and their employers when there are disputes,” she said.