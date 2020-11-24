State to show why police 'blue lights' tender case should go ahead

The state alleges that the police accused ignored a competitive bidding process and committed the police service to financial exposure of R191m in favour of Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, in exchange for benefits received from Manthata.

In the case of Mgwenya, the state alleges Manthata assisted her with purchasing a BMW X5 by paying R440,000 towards the purchase price and negotiating a discount of R284,580 for her with a car dealer.

When the case was set to begin for trial last Monday, Phahlane's advocate Zweli Zakwe, launched an application in terms of Section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act, asking the court to investigate delays in the completion of proceedings that appear to be unreasonable.

The section states that if the court finds the completion of the proceedings is delayed unreasonably, it may - where the accused has not pleaded to the charge - strike the matter off the roll.

Zakwe asked the court to order that the matter be struck off the roll.

He said though the state had indicated in July that it would be ready for trial on November 16, it soon became clear the state misled the court that it had completed its investigations.

Zakwe said investigators conducted a raid at Phahlane's home in October where they seized his computer.

Zakwe said Phahlane's attorneys wrote a letter to the investigators contending that the seizure was unlawful.

Another letter was written on behalf of Phahlane asking for the seized items to be returned.

Another letter was written by Phahlane's lawyers on October 26 requesting a pretrial conference to deal with these outstanding issues.

It is not only Phahlane who wants the case struck off the roll.