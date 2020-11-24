South Africa

'We did not convene this meeting,' says Bakgatla Ba Kgafela chief Pilane

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
24 November 2020 - 11:31
The Bakgatla Ba Kgafela royal family says it has not called a meeting of the community set for December 13.
Bakgatla Ba Kgafela chief John Molefe Pilane and his traditional council say they have not convened a meeting for December 13.

Pilane was reacting to a notice published in a newspaper on Sunday calling for a meeting where the platinum-rich community will “reflect on the goals, achievements and challenges faced in the past year”.

The notice said the meeting was also an opportunity to adopt resolutions on the commercial wing of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela's interests in entities owned by Bakgatla and third-party companies.

These included resolutions on the removal of current directors in all commercial wings of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela and replacing them with new directors.

In a statement on Monday night, spokesperson for the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela royal family Segale Pilane said it noted with disgust the notice of the meeting, which he said was being convened by faceless individuals.

“We place on record that Kgosi Molefe Pilane, BBK Traditional Council and Royal Family have not convened such a meeting. The resolutions to be adopted (if any) would be unlawful, void and invalid,” Pilane said.

The traditional community's land is known to contain large reserves of platinum group materials. The community has assets which include farms and game reserves and is partners in at least two mining projects worth billions.

He said the royal family regarded this notice as an attempt to sow seeds of confusion within the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela community.

“We will convene a proper meeting to give a full report on all matters affecting members of the BBK,” Pilane said.

Also on Monday, the high court in Mahikeng dismissed an urgent application by North West premier Job Mokgoro seeking an order to evict Pilane from the traditional administration offices in Moruleng.

In July, Mokgoro withdrew the certificate of recognition for Pilane.

The premier then obtained a court judgment on September 3 which ordered Pilane to hand over the control and management of the traditional administration office to an administrator appointed by him, Phineas Tjie, and an acting chief that he appointed to replace Pilane, Rangwana Linchwe.

Pilane immediately applied for leave to appeal against the September 3 order.

In the latest application by the premier seeking Pilane's eviction, Pilane said he was advised by his lawyers not to oppose the application.

However a member of the community, Keobiditse Lephogolo, filed an affidavit to the court and stated how Linchwe allegedly sought to unlawfully take occupation of the traditional administration office, relying on an order that had been suspended in its operation.

Lephogolo said in his affidavit that:

  • Linchwe tried to invade the BBK offices with 100 to 200 people, the majority of whom spoke an “alien” language;
  • some of them were carrying firearms; and
  • the mob was stopped in its tracks by members of the community.

Legal representatives for the premier, the acting chief and the administrator sought a postponement to respond to Lephogolo's affidavit.

On Monday, deputy judge president Ronald Hendricks dismissed the application with costs.

Segale Pilane said chief Pilane welcomed the court judgment and said it effectively cemented his authority and powers.

