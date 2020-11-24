'We did not convene this meeting,' says Bakgatla Ba Kgafela chief Pilane

Bakgatla Ba Kgafela chief John Molefe Pilane and his traditional council say they have not convened a meeting for December 13.

Pilane was reacting to a notice published in a newspaper on Sunday calling for a meeting where the platinum-rich community will “reflect on the goals, achievements and challenges faced in the past year”.

The notice said the meeting was also an opportunity to adopt resolutions on the commercial wing of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela's interests in entities owned by Bakgatla and third-party companies.

These included resolutions on the removal of current directors in all commercial wings of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela and replacing them with new directors.

In a statement on Monday night, spokesperson for the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela royal family Segale Pilane said it noted with disgust the notice of the meeting, which he said was being convened by faceless individuals.