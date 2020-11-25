16 Days of Activism: 11 GBV cases that captured SA's attention this year

The scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide is on the rise. From the gruesome murders of students to the tragic death of a woman found stabbed and hanged on a tree, these cases sent shock waves around the country.

According to data published by the United Nations (UN), violence against women and girls intensified this year.

The UN said the global “shadow pandemic” was growing amid the Covid-19 crisis and worried that coronavirus cases have strained health services at the same time that domestic violence shelters and helplines reached capacity in many countries.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children international awareness campaign, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there is a need for all sectors of society to play their part in the fight against GBV.

“It is about driving fundamental change in societal attitudes that allow sexism, chauvinism and patriarchy to thrive,” said Ramaphosa this week.

“As we gear up for this year’s campaign, we acknowledge the invaluable work being done by those outside government to combat GBV.”