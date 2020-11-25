South Africa

AbaThembu king calls for promotion of ‘royal’ dagga seed

25 November 2020 - 11:02 By Sikho Ntshobane
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, left, says: 'We don’t want our cannabis to be replaced by one from Jamaica or Japan.'
Image: HOSEYA JUBASE

Grow your own royal seed.

This proudly local message was delivered by AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo at a function to announce a R4.5m government investment in the burgeoning dagga growing sector.

The king said: “We want to use only seeds from AbaThembu, from AmaMpondo and from the Gcalekas. We don’t want our cannabis to be replaced by one from Jamaica or Japan.”

He was speaking during a stakeholder meeting in Mthatha on Tuesday to discuss the 2020 Cannabis Bill.

A similar was held in Lusikisiki last week and one is planned for Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

