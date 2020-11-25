Case to force government to improve air quality set to be heard next year

The case launched by two environmental rights organisations in July last year, demanding that the government take steps to improve the air quality on the Mpumalanga highveld, will finally be heard in May next year.

The government's response to the case has been slow - it only filed its intention to oppose the application in September this year.

The respondents are the president, the minister of environmental affairs, the Gauteng MEC for agriculture and rural development and Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs.

An expert study published in 2017 showed that Eskom's 12 coal-fired power stations and a Sasol plant are responsible for the lion's share of the air pollution in the Highveld Priority Area, a 31,000km2 area cutting across Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

This area was declared a priority area by then environmental minister Marthinus van Schalkwyk in 2007 in an effort to reduce the chronic ambient air pollution on the highveld.