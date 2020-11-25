Despite progress fixing infrastructure at schools, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KZN pupils still use pit latrines

While the government has made some progress in addressing the infrastructure problems at schools, teachers and pupils in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape continue to use pit toilets. Gauteng and the Western Cape, meanwhile, are still grappling with schools made of inappropriate material and classroom shortages.

This is according to Equal Education, which analysed the latest provincial infrastructure reports.

“Our engagements with education departments, and our analysis of the latest provincial school infrastructure reports, show that the departments still struggle with the basics such as accurate and accessible data, clear and co-ordinated planning, as well as making sure that the implementing agents and contractors that build schools on behalf of government are held accountable. National and provincial governments are also not putting enough money toward building and fixing our schools,” said Equal Education in a statement.

According to the organisation, since basic education minister Angie Motshekga signed the norms and standards into law in 2013, thousands of schools had received water, electricity and decent toilets, and hundreds of schools made of inappropriate materials, such as mud and asbestos, had been replaced.

“Getting these victories has not been easy - we have had to carefully monitor the implementation of the law, mobilise affected school communities and take to the streets often to demand accountability.”