South Africa

Durban shop owner arrested for allegedly killing teenage 'looter'

25 November 2020 - 11:06
A shop owner has been arrested after a shot he allegedly fired at looters killed a 17-year-old boy.
A shop owner has been arrested after a shot he allegedly fired at looters killed a 17-year-old boy.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A shop owner who allegedly shot at a group of people looting his shop in KwaMashu has been arrested for murder, according to KwaZulu-Natal police.

This is after a bullet he fired struck a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly among the looters.

“It is alleged that on November 22 at 6pm, a group of residents from KwaMashu hostel embarked on protest action. The group proceeded to a shop in B Section, where they instructed the owner to vacate the premises,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

“The owner allegedly fired shots towards the crowd. A 17-year-old male was fatally shot in the chest. He was identified by his father as Xolani Sithole.”

The police responded to the scene and tried to disperse the looters, who were at that time attacking the shop owner.

“The owner was apprehended and police recovered a 9mm firearm with 21 rounds of ammunition in his possession. He was placed under arrest and taken to KwaMashu police station for detention,” Gwala said.

The police also arrested five protesters for public violence.

They have since established that the shop owner’s gun which was allegedly used to kill Sithole was not registered in his name. 

“Police investigations revealed the firearm was stolen in the Greenwood Park policing area in October 2014 during a housebreaking incident,” Gwala said.

The shop owner and the alleged looters will appear before the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Hundreds of truck drivers protest in Durban over hiring of foreign nationals

Government's inability to resolve the deep-rooted issue of the hiring of foreign national truck drivers has again resulted in protest action.
News
2 days ago

Immigrant shop owners in Durban fear for their lives after attacks

Immigrant shop owners in Durban say they fear for their lives after looting and vandalising of their businesses on Monday and Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

'If you don’t pay they rob you' - Call to prayer to take on racketeers

Nolitha Mahamba* panics whenever she receives a call from an unfamiliar number.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to ... South Africa
  4. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  5. 'No-one is above the law': Democratic Lawyers of SA to Zuma on Zondo dive South Africa

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X