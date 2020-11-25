Old Mutual becomes latest insurer to lose a Covid-19 case in court

Another insurance company has failed to defend its decision not to pay a claim for losses incurred due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

This time, Old Mutual Insure has been ordered by the Cape Town high court to make up the deficit in gross profit Interfax sustained, for a maximum of six months.

The company runs Luggage Warehouse stores at the V&A Waterfront, Kenilworth and Bellville in Cape Town, as well as online. MD Chris Warncke told the court the lockdown had been “catastrophic” for the stores' sustainability and the jobs of their 40 staff.

Interfax has a R17.6m business interruption policy with Old Mutual, and it includes cover for a loss resulting from an infectious or contagious disease.

But like other insurers, Old Mutual rejected its claim, leading to litigation in which the company asked for a declaratory order forcing the insurer to pay out.