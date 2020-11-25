POLL | Black Friday is around the corner — will you shop this year?
Black Friday is a few days away and many are deciding whether they will spend their hard-earned cash on their favourite items.
Some are debating whether to shop online or physically head to the shops due to concerns about Covid-19.
Retailers including Makro, Takealot and Superbalist have already seen shoppers talking about their Black Friday deals online. Some shoppers are looking for gadgets, some for food and others want a good discount on that pair of sneakers.
TimesLIVE reported a survey by Finder.com revealed that of the 1,524 adults in SA surveyed, 70% are planning to spend on good deals. They said an average discount of 52% will convince them to shop.
The survey showed that 73% of men are willing to shop compared to 68% of women.
The Western Cape government this week urged retailers to ensure customer and staff safety by putting in place Covid-19 health measures.
The provincial government said while this is an opportunity for retailers to recover their financial losses from the lockdown, it is important to make sure Black Friday shopping in the province does not become a “super-spreader” event.
“The Black Friday sales traditionally mark the start of the festive spending season, and this year will be an opportunity for businesses to recover revenue lost during the Covid-19 restrictions.
“However, we appeal to retail businesses to please implement the necessary health guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19 and ensure their staff and customers are as safe as possible.”