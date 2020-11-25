POLL | Black Friday is around the corner — will you shop this year?

Black Friday is a few days away and many are deciding whether they will spend their hard-earned cash on their favourite items.

Some are debating whether to shop online or physically head to the shops due to concerns about Covid-19.

Retailers including Makro, Takealot and Superbalist have already seen shoppers talking about their Black Friday deals online. Some shoppers are looking for gadgets, some for food and others want a good discount on that pair of sneakers.

TimesLIVE reported a survey by Finder.com revealed that of the 1,524 adults in SA surveyed, 70% are planning to spend on good deals. They said an average discount of 52% will convince them to shop.

The survey showed that 73% of men are willing to shop compared to 68% of women.