South Africa

R50,000 paid to Ford owners whose vehicles caught alight, but some continue legal fight

25 November 2020 - 17:57
Most of the Ford Kuga owners whose vehicles caught fire have agreed to receive a R50,000 payout from the manufacturer.
Most of the Ford Kuga owners whose vehicles caught fire have agreed to receive a R50,000 payout from the manufacturer.
Image: WARREN KROG

Most of the owners of Ford Kugas that caught fire will finally close that chapter with the company.

This as 47 of the 53 owners of vehicles that caught fire reached a payout agreement with Ford, according to the National Consumer Commission (NCC). Three owners have opted to continue a legal fight with the company, while three others had their claims rejected.

The NCC announced that Ford agreed to pay each consumer R50,000. The agreement was made an order by the National Consumer Tribunal (NCT) in March this year.

According to the agreement, Ford Kuga owners whose vehicles were distributed between 2014 and 2017 and whose was one of the 56 that caught fire — and where the fire originated in the engine compartment and damaged the vehicle — would be able to claim the money.

Ford Kuga owners whose cars caught fire finally get go-ahead for R50,000 compensation

The dozens of Ford Kuga owners whose vehicles caught fire can claim their R50,000 compensation from the manufacturer.
News
8 months ago

The tribunal order gave consumers two options: either submit a claim for the payment of the R50,000 (with or without a claim for loss of any movables) against Ford, or proceed to prove damages in court at the consumer’s expense.

The commission said 76 affected consumers were engaged during the mediation period and 53 claims were resolved as follows:

  • Forty-seven consumers elected to receive the R50,000 compensation, and a total of R2,509,179 was paid which included additional compensation for loss of movables;
  • three consumers chose to take their cases further via their attorneys; and
  • three more consumers’ claims were rejected as they could not prove that their loss fell within the parameters of the settlement agreement.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Claimants say Ford Kuga deal is a sellout

A ridiculous sellout. That's how some "bitterly disappointed" owners of Ford Kuga vehicles describe the National Consumer Commission (NCC) after it ...
News
11 months ago

Consumer Commission satisfied it has helped more than 160 Kuga owners

The National Consumer Commission believes the settlement agreement it reached with Ford SA over its luxury Kuga SUVs which caught fire on the ...
News
11 months ago

Fury as Ford talks with SA consumer watchdog over settlement

US motor giant Ford has entered behind-the-scenes talks with SA's consumer watchdog to end the scandal of burning Ford Kuga SUVs, enraging victims of ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to ... South Africa
  4. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  5. 'No-one is above the law': Democratic Lawyers of SA to Zuma on Zondo dive South Africa

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. Ford Kuga owners whose cars caught fire finally get go-ahead for R50,000 ... Consumer Live
  2. Ford fire investigator burnt as Gerrie Nel turns up the heat South Africa
  3. Nel’s burning desire is to get former Ford CEO back in SA South Africa
X