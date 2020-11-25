'We can't afford another ban': Beer body wants you to slow down on the booze this Black Friday

The Beer Association of SA has called on traders and consumers of alcohol to be responsible ahead of Black Friday weekend.

The association said given the rise in Covid-19 infections in some provinces over the past few days, all role players needed to do their bit to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“While the majority of South Africans do not consume alcohol at all, those who drink excessively place a heavy burden on our health system. It is therefore important that everybody recognises the need to trade responsibly and consume moderately as we head towards the festive season,” the association said.

It warned that the liquor industry could not afford a return to a total ban on the sales of alcohol, citing that the strict measures cost the beer industry an estimated 7,400 jobs, R14.2bn in lost sales revenue, and more than R7.4bn in lost taxes and excise duties.