Winde raises alarm as Covid-19 cases surge in parts of Western Cape

Hospitalisations have doubled to 962 since reaching a low of 476 in September, and health department head Keith Cloete said critical-care admissions had increased by 75% since the start of November.

The Garden Route towns of George and Kynsna have recorded the most new Covid-19 infections, exceeding the peak of the local outbreak's first wave.

George has recorded 190 new cases over the past 24 hours, Knysna 178 and Mossel Bay 57.

The Garden Route was declared a hotspot last week, and on Wednesday Winde said the Cape Town metro had been added as a second hotspot.