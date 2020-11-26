South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases cross 60.05 million, death toll at 1,415,428, globally

SA recorded more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as the country deals with an apparently rising infection rate.

26 November 2020 - 06:18 By TimesLIVE
People enter and exit a Christmas World shop as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) regulations are further eased for the state of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, November 26, 2020.
People enter and exit a Christmas World shop as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) regulations are further eased for the state of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, November 26, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

November 26 2020 - 06:16

India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.

India's coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the United States.Deaths rose by 524, taking the total to 135,223. 

November 26 2020 - 06:06

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.05 million, death toll at 1,415,428

More than 60.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,415,428​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

Most read

  1. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  2. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  3. Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to ... South Africa
  4. ‘Drivers live in fear every day’: highway from hell as trucks run N3 gauntlet News
  5. Child’s grandmother will share in R15m estate, not his father South Africa

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X