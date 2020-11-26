COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases cross 60.05 million, death toll at 1,415,428, globally
SA recorded more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as the country deals with an apparently rising infection rate.
November 26 2020 - 06:16
India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases
India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.
India's coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the United States.Deaths rose by 524, taking the total to 135,223.
November 26 2020 - 06:06
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.05 million, death toll at 1,415,428
More than 60.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,415,428 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 29 437 tests were conducted since the last report, with 3250 new cases. We report 118 more #COVID19 related deaths in the last 24hrs, bringing the total number of deaths to 21 201. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/V4rfNLTcPH pic.twitter.com/a9H7ihtbAU— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 25, 2020