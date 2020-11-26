Covid-19: long queues are spreading the disease, warn health officials.

People are still having to queue for hours, and sometimes all night, for social grants or documents from the department of home affairs, in spite of warnings by health officials that this is contributing to the spread of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.

In their epidemiological report for November 12, the Eastern Cape health department and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases warned that “self-defeating tendencies or practices by government departments, including long queues with no social distancing during the payment of social grants, at the department of home affairs and full-load taxis are all contributing to the fast spread of the virus”.

GroundUp reporters found long queues at SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) pay points and home affairs offices in Port Elizabeth and East London.

When GroundUp visited earlier this month, about 300 Sassa beneficiaries queued at Kenako Mall’s post office in Port Elizabeth with no social distance between them. It was raining and everyone took cover next to the shops. Some people were chatting with their masks under their chins, while some had no masks at all.

Joseph Ngeyana from KwaDwesi Extension said, “I left my house at 3.30am and walked here to get my R350. The nearest post office to me in KwaDwesi is always full.”