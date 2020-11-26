Fat Cactus pierces insurer's defences in another Covid-19 case

The insurer that was the first to lose a Covid-19 business interruption case in the Cape Town high court has lost another.

Guardrisk was taken to court by Fat Cactus after the insurer rejected claims under the business interruption policy covering the company's restaurants in Gardens, Mowbray and Woodstock.

As it has done in all similar cases, the court ordered Guardrisk to cover the restaurants' losses sustained as a result of “interruption of or interference with their business caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the South African government’s response to it”.

The order by acting judge Michelle Norton is similar to those granted in the case brought against Guardrisk by Cafe Chameleon, in Plattekloof; against Santam by Ma-Afrika Hotels; and against Old Mutual Insure by Luggage Warehouse.