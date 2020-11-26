'Gruesome and heartless murders': Search for husband after wife and five children 'axed to death'

Six people, including a six-month-old baby, were brutally murdered at home in the Eastern Cape on the eve of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said neighbours raised the alarm after discovering “something wrong” at the family home in Dabekweni, Kwaaiman.

On arrival, police found six bodies, including a 42-year-old woman and her children, aged from six months to 10 years.

Kinana said an axe found on the scene was believed to be the murder weapon.

“It is alleged that the husband to the 42-year-old mother, and who is of Zimbabwean origin, has disappeared. Police believe that he can assist the investigations into the case,” Kinana said.

No arrests had been made.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga described the incident as shattering.

“It is inconceivable that just at the opening day of the 16 Days of Activism we can wake up to such a horrible and distressing incident.

“Whoever is behind these gruesome and heartless murders must be found without any delays,” Ntshinga said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10 111.

