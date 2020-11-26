South Africa

Power outages and smashed cars in aftermath of hail storm in Limpopo

26 November 2020 - 11:56
Large hail smashed car windows, damaged houses, caused car accidents, brought down trees, damaging power lines and knocking out electricity in parts of Limpopo on Thursday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Aleksandr Ivasenko

Victims of a severe storm that wreaked havoc in Limpopo queued to register for temporary shelter in Polokwane on Thursday.

Large hailstones caused havoc in Seshego and neighbouring Luthuli Park on Wednesday. 

The hail smashed car windows, damaged houses, caused car accidents and brought down trees, damaging power lines and knocking out electricity in some areas. The storm lasted for about four hours. 

On social media, people shared images and videos of the aftermath.

In one video, rows of cars parked outside a local shopping complex had their windows destroyed. 

In another, passengers could be seen sitting inside a taxi with their umbrellas open as rain and hail hammered the vehicle.

The Polokwane municipality dispatched a disaster management team on Wednesday evening and opened the Ngwako Ramatlhodi hall to residents who were left displaced after their houses were damaged.

Electricity disruptions were seen as scores of powerlines were damaged in the area.
Image: Twitter / @Selowa

Municipality spokesperson Thipa Selala told TimesLIVE that about 44 families had arrived at the hall for assistance on Wednesday night. A queue started forming at the hall on Thursday as more people arrived to register for temporary shelter.

The municipality is yet to tally the number of affected residents.

The MEC for co-operative governance, human settlements & traditional affairs and the mayor were meeting on Thursday to discuss how assistance would be provided to those affected by the storm. 

“There are no injuries that have been reported to us thus far but we had several car accidents reported due to the storm,” said Selala.

He said electricians were still trying to restore power in Luthuli Park.

“Our traffic officers are also on the roads trying to clear them,” he added.

The SA Weather Service said Polokwane was expected to be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 25°C.

TimesLIVE

