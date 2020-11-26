Second wave incoming? What you need to know about Eastern & Western Cape Covid-19 'resurgence'

“Hospitalisations reached a low of under 500 in September, and they have now reached 904 as of yesterday [Tuesday]. There are now 431 people in public hospitals and 473 in private hospitals in the Western Cape.

“In the last 24-hour reporting period alone, the number of people being hospitalised for Covid-19 increased by a staggering 54 people,” he said.

Will there be another hard lockdown?

Winde said the province has rolled out key health-care facilities to ensure that all hospitalised patients receive quality care. He said a return to lockdown is not an option as this would cost the province jobs and livelihoods.

“We also cannot afford a lockdown again, as is being witnessed in many European countries right now. Our economy simply cannot afford it. A lockdown would kill jobs and cause our humanitarian disaster to worsen. This will also cost lives in the future.

“There is therefore only one option available to us all. We have to bring the situation under control through our own actions. We have to do everything possible to ensure that we do not get infected by Covid-19 and that we do not spread Covid-19.”

Rising cases in the Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, Mkhize said the department is concerned about the rising daily infections in the Eastern Cape. During the peak of infections, the province had 13,000 positive cases daily, but these decreased to 1,000.