Seshego residents rally to rebuild after devastating storm

Local companies rallied to help people whose property and vehicles were battered by the storm.

The House of Aluminium put out a call via its social media pages, saying the company was willing to assist up to 100 families replace broken glass panes free of charge.

Company owner Victor Mothemela said the business had received about 2,000 appeals for assistance.

“From about 8am today, we started assisting people. I dispatched 40 of my employees and eight vehicles. Earlier today, they had already gone to 93 houses and by 5pm, we should have covered 200,” said Mothemela.

He said they were providing assistance to mostly the elderly, child-headed households and premises where almost all the windows had been destroyed.

The Polokwane municipality said some people affected by the storm had queued to register for temporary shelter.

On Wednesday night, the municipality had opened the doors of the Ngwako Ramatlhodi hall to residents who were left displaced. Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala said about 44 families were housed at a hall on Wednesday evening but the number could increase by Thursday night.