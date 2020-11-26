South Africa

Stop wearing camouflage, military warns after shop owner arrested for 'illegally selling uniforms'

26 November 2020 - 16:53 By TimesLIVE
Camouflaged military combat dress may only be worn by SANDF members and those wearing or selling it could face a fine or jail term, the army has warned.
Camouflaged military combat dress may only be worn by SANDF members and those wearing or selling it could face a fine or jail term, the army has warned.
Image: Getty Images

A shopkeeper was arrested on Tuesday for selling shirts, trousers, and short pants with “military camouflage material”.

In the wake of the arrest, carried out by the Johannesburg Military Police area office, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has warned South Africans not to wear camouflage clothing.

“The SANDF has on a number of occasions expressed concerns about the unabated illegal use of military combat dress, and come out strongly with a warning to civilians wearing uniform, especially camouflage solely for the use by authorised members of the SANDF or members identified by the chief of the SANDF, and appointed honorary members of various military units,” said communications head Brig Gen Mafi Mgobozi.

He said any person who is “illegally wearing the SANDF camouflage, and is not a member of the SANDF, and not authorised to use the patented camouflage” was in violation of the Defence Act and could face a fine or imprisonment.

Speaking about Tuesday's arrest, Mgobozi said that the shop owner in the Vaal area was “illegally selling military uniform”.

The shop owner, who was not named, appeared in court on Wednesday and the case was postponed pending an ongoing investigation.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICTURES | MK vets and truck drivers march through Durban CBD

Hundreds of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association members and truck drivers stormed through the streets of Durban's CBD on Monday, bringing ...
News
3 days ago

ANC KZN slams MK vets campaign to 'remove foreigners' in Durban

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned attacks on foreign-owned shops in the Durban city centre on Monday.
Politics
3 days ago

'Dreadlock man' in uniform bust for impersonating soldier in Gauteng

Five people have been arrested in separate incidents for impersonating a police officer, a South African National Defence Force member and an ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected ... South Africa
  2. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  3. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  4. Child’s grandmother will share in R15m estate, not his father South Africa
  5. Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X