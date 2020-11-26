'They even took my children’s shoes': court orders rebuilding of demolished Airport Park homes

Airport Park residents have not been asked to provide a defence, and Hartle’s order is clear: the structures must be rebuilt to the same standard, even without title deeds. Hartle added that residents whose homes were demolished did not have to provide further proof that they were living there. “In my view, the applicants need to do no more than [confirm] that these structures which were demolished by the [government’s] own admission among the 108 targeted were their homes. What more should they say?”

Mchunu said the department would not meet the Airport Park residents until it had more clarity, adding that residents had not provided any specifications or details about the homes that were demolished. “This, therefore, renders the judgment open to any claims relating to the size and structures to be reconstituted.”

He did not respond when asked if public works would appeal the judgment.

Eviction by another name

Hartle rejected the argument that destroying so-called “unoccupied” structures means no actual person was evicted, so no eviction order was necessary. “The dismantling or demolishing of a residential structure is tantamount to an eviction, and calling it by another name does not change the fact that it remains an eviction.”

Public works was granted a court order in 2017 permitting it to destroy any new homes built in Airport Park. But Hartle said that did not give the department permission to arrive with bulldozers without any notice and without a new eviction order granted under the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act. This gives alleged “unlawful occupiers” 14 days’ notice and the chance to contest the eviction order.

Hartle added that the Disaster Management Act prohibited evictions while SA remains under a national state of disaster, which has been extended to December 15.

‘Like a village’

Residents of Airport Park say it is a peaceful community of people longing for their homes to be rebuilt. Some had to leave the area after the demolition while others had to squeeze into shacks with relatives.

“It is not like a location here. It is like a village. We are a very happy family. We know each other. We have big yards, and anyone can keep livestock here without it being stolen,” said Siphokazi Mtshaolana.

Before the eviction, children walked to school together safely and the presence of houses and shacks was welcomed by workers from neighbouring areas, who had previously been attacked while walking to work when the land was filled with dense bush.

Most of the residents who moved to Airport Park over the years were born between 20 and 60 years ago about 5km away in Fort Grey or Bhongweni.