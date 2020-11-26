WATCH | 3-metre crocodile takes a chunk out of bakkie in Richards Bay

Speaking in the video, Williams said he did not condone their actions on the night as it could have turned bad very quickly.

“After we had a little fishing session, we took a drive from the spot we were at. We were going to try somewhere else because that storm was coming in strong.”

He said as they were driving to their next location, his friend suddenly spotted the large female reptile directly in their pathway.

“I immediately reversed from where we were — but I don't think I reversed far enough — and I just left the van there with my headlights shining on this crocodile, just so we could see it, keep some light on it, know where it was and call for some assistance.”

Williams contacted members of North Coast Anti-Poaching (NCAP).