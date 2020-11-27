Alarming 117% increase in Covid-19 cases on Garden Route as parts of SA battle rising infections

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the Western Cape's Garden Route area, with a recorded 117% increase in new infections and 96% increase in deaths in the past seven days.

The Western Cape government said all areas on the Garden Route were of great concern after 1,282 new Covid-19 cases and 25 new deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded in the past week.

Last week, provincial health authorities announced they will be turning their attention to the Garden Route after a spike in infections resulted in increased hospitalisations.

Premier Alan Winde declared the Garden Route a “hotspot” and urged residents and visitors in towns such as George, Kynsna and Mossel Bay to stop the surge of infections by taking Covid-19 precautions.

The central Karoo also recorded a high number of new infections, with a 112% increase in new cases in the past seven days.