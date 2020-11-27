Covid-19 and 2021 local government elections: No mail-in ballots but expert says remote voting is the future

Unlike the US in their recent presidential elections, SA does not have the capacity to hold elections by way of postal ballots as a measure to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, but political analyst Ralph Mathekga says it is high time SA geared up for remote voting.

The global community recently watched as the US found itself in uncharted territory amid the global coronavirus pandemic, where most citizens cast their votes by post to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mathekga says this is not only crucial during a global pandemic, but also to boost voter turnout and ensure transparency.

“A lot of countries have held elections through the pandemic. One way or another, remote voting is going to be the future, whether or not we have the pandemic. If we can strengthen the biometrics and electoral systems, we can always know who is who.

“We have to equip our systems to cope with the unknown future and whether we have a vaccine should not determine how far we go when it comes to advancing our system to cope with the future because it's not just the risk of a pandemic, but that of fraud as well,” said Mathekga.