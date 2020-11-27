COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 3,069 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the new infections took the country to a total of 778,571 confirmed case.
November 27 2020 - 09:31
Covid-19 infections in Germany surpass one million
The number of Covid-19 infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record of 426, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The figures reflected the reality that Germany was at best keeping new infections stable, which Chancellor Angela Merkel has said would not suffice to ease restrictions and eliminate the risk of overwhelming hospitals.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 22,806 to 1,006,394, according to the RKI.
November 27 2020 - 09:15
SA's Black Friday queues are online in 2020, amid Covid-19 pandemic
There may not be the usual crazy crowds of shoppers in stores this Black Friday, but many South Africans are sitting in online queues, waiting to pay.
With South Africans having embraced online shopping since the hard lockdown in March, and many fearing a lack of Black Friday crowd control in stores, the traditional frenzied shopper scenes in stores have not materialised this year.
“Also, our extended promotion, over four weeks, has been popular with customers and has in our view also reduced the weekend concentration of Black Friday shoppers,” said Massmart’s group corporate affairs executive Brian Leroni on Friday morning.
November 27 2020 - 09:02
South Korea braces for bed shortages as coronavirus cases near nine-month high
South Korea reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Friday, a level unseen in nearly nine months, as a third wave of infections spread nationwide, leaving authorities scrambling to provide more hospital beds.
"The situation is extremely serious and acute, as all of the 17 metropolitan cities and provinces and especially all the 25 districts in Seoul are reporting new cases," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a meeting on Covid-19 responses.
The daily tally of 569 came a day after the numbers hit the highest level since March 6, when South Korea was reeling from the first major Covid-19 outbreak outside China.
November 27 2020 - 08:35
Covid-19 and 2021 local government elections: No mail-in ballots but expert says remote voting is the future
Unlike the US in their recent presidential elections, SA does not have the capacity to hold elections by way of postal ballots as a measure to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, but political analyst Ralph Mathekga says it is high time SA geared up for remote voting.
The global community recently watched as the US found itself in uncharted territory amid the global coronavirus pandemic, where most citizens cast their votes by post to prevent the spread of the virus.
Mathekga says this is not only crucial during a global pandemic, but also to boost voter turnout and ensure transparency.
November 27 2020 - 08:25
Once Australia's Covid-19 hotspot, Victoria goes 28 days without an infection
Australia's second-largest state, Victoria, once the country's Covid-19 hotspot, said on Friday it has gone 28 days without detecting any new infections, a benchmark widely cited as eliminating the virus from the community.
The state also has zero active cases after the last Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital this week, a far cry from August when Victoria recorded more than 700 cases in one day and active infections totalled nearly 8,000.
The spread of the virus was only contained after a lockdown lasting more than 100 days, leaving some 5 million people in Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, largely confined to their homes.
November 27 2020 - 08:12
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will not take coronavirus vaccine
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday evening that he will not take a coronavirus vaccine, the latest in a series of statements he has made expressing skepticism toward coronavirus vaccination programs.
In statements broadcast live over multiple social media platforms, the right-wing leader added that Congress was unlikely to require Brazilians to take a vaccine.
Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, and Bolsonaro has for months played down the seriousness of the pandemic despite being infected with the virus in July.
November 27 2020 - 08:07
Matric pupils rise above the challenges of writing exams during a pandemic
Mackenzie Teise had big plans for her matric year. She would attend her matric dance, would celebrate academic achievements and bask in her valedictory ceremony. But Covid-19 scuppered those plans.
Never did she imagine that she would be home schooled and write her final examinations with such uncertainty.
Teise, a matriculant at C & Oranje Meisieskool in Bloemfontein, like many in her position, has battled a profound sense of uncertainty throughout the academic year.
November 27 2020 - 07:00
Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises above 104,000
Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 8,107 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 645 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 1,078,594 and the death toll to 104,242.
Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely to be significantly higher.
-Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 28 010 tests were conducted since the last report, with 3069 new cases. We report 88 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 21 289. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/1eLNnokdOn pic.twitter.com/7UqsPBo0j4— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 26, 2020