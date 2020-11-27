COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 3,069 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

November 27 2020 - 09:31

Covid-19 infections in Germany surpass one million

The number of Covid-19 infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record of 426, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The figures reflected the reality that Germany was at best keeping new infections stable, which Chancellor Angela Merkel has said would not suffice to ease restrictions and eliminate the risk of overwhelming hospitals.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 22,806 to 1,006,394, according to the RKI.