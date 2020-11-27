Family of 'kind and loving man' being sought so he can have a proper funeral

The family of a displaced elderly man is being sought by a Witbank woman who helped ensure he was cared for before he died of complications from a brain tumour.

If she fails to track the family down, he will be buried as an anonymous person by the state.

Maureen Scheepers, told TimesLIVE of the two months she had spent with Mushiwe Madala Sithole, where he became part of her close-knit community after she found him unconscious and disorientated, lying on the open field near Vosman, Mpumalanga, in September.

Scheepers and local pastor Nadine van Schalkwyk had just finished their weekly routine of feeding the less privileged in the area on September 22, when they came across Sithole.

“As we were leaving the area, we saw him lying in the field. I went to check on him and initially thought he was dead, but he responded and we took him to the Vosman police station,” said Scheepers. Police said they could not take him in because there was no criminal case to be investigated.

Scheepers, who at the time did not even know Sithole’s name, rushed him to the Witbank Hospital. There, they were turned away too as, without Sithole detailing whether there was anything wrong with him, the hospital said it could not help.