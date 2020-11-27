South Africa

'He can keep the land' - Malcom Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the domestic worker' a car

... and the streets are in meltdown mode!

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
27 November 2020 - 13:16
Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi Ubisi are internet sensations.
Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi Ubisi are internet sensations.
Image: Malcolm Wentzel's Twitter

TikTok stars Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi Ubisi have yet again shut down social media, this time after Wentzel bought Ubisi a car.

Wentzel posted a picture of himself and Ubisi in front of her new ride on Friday, alongside the caption: “Congratulations to my Thembi. I bought her her first car at age most people retire!".

The pair went viral earlier this year for their hilarious videos together on TikTok.

The videos, often filled with banter, have received thousands of views across social media platforms.

Some of SA’s most famous faces have shared their love for the pair, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane who called on brands and companies to sign up Ubisi for an endorsement deal.

They have also sparked debate, with some accusing Wentzel of “exploiting” Thembi.

Wentzel's post nearly collapsed the internet as fans reacted to the news of the car purchase.

Many applauded him for the gift, while others wanted Malcolm to adopt them.

READ MORE

Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA

Thembi Ubisi has worked for Malcolm Wentzel for nine years
News
5 months ago

WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel

Domestic employee Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel have become internet sensations
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA ... News
  2. Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected ... South Africa
  3. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  4. Child’s grandmother will share in R15m estate, not his father South Africa
  5. WATCH | 3-metre crocodile takes a chunk out of bakkie in Richards Bay South Africa

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X