'He can keep the land' - Malcom Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the domestic worker' a car
... and the streets are in meltdown mode!
TikTok stars Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi Ubisi have yet again shut down social media, this time after Wentzel bought Ubisi a car.
Wentzel posted a picture of himself and Ubisi in front of her new ride on Friday, alongside the caption: “Congratulations to my Thembi. I bought her her first car at age most people retire!".
Congratulations to my #thembi @kikilacoco1 I bought her her 1st car at age most people retire!!! pic.twitter.com/NOxt6lF2oE— Malcolm Wentzel (@WentzelMalcolm) November 27, 2020
The pair went viral earlier this year for their hilarious videos together on TikTok.
The videos, often filled with banter, have received thousands of views across social media platforms.
Some of SA’s most famous faces have shared their love for the pair, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane who called on brands and companies to sign up Ubisi for an endorsement deal.
They have also sparked debate, with some accusing Wentzel of “exploiting” Thembi.
Wentzel's post nearly collapsed the internet as fans reacted to the news of the car purchase.
Many applauded him for the gift, while others wanted Malcolm to adopt them.