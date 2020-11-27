IN PICTURES | Black Friday sale kicks off in SA
Shoppers wearing face masks in line with Covid-19 protocols set out to find Black Friday Deals.
27 November 2020 - 10:14
Oarabile Kotsitswe from Westbury in Johannesburg says he and a friend arrived at Makro at 6am this morning. They were finally let in at 8:30am. He works as a baker and his friend for a courier company. Kotsitswe says they put money together and had a budget of R4,000 for a TV but when they arrived inside it was sold out. Kotsitswe says they then had to settle for a Hisense Smart TV for R5,500. “We didn’t save because we had a budget, so now we had to add an extra R1,500 we put away for groceries and alcohol to pay for the TV. We still have food left for a week, but we will make a plan. I was worried about the long queues and Covid, but what can I do I really wanted the TV.”
#BlackFriday in Canal Walk, Cape Town very quiet. Randall Graaff who bought his first TV says” it’s a calm Black Friday and I thank God for it” @TimesLIVE @CapeTown @SowetanLIVE @blackfriday @canal_walk @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/d06jz9ElhY— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) November 27, 2020
Keagile Mohale from Soweto says he spent around R1,000 on beers, gin and wine today. They saved around R150. This is their stock for tomorrow. “We were very worried about Covid in the lines because it was packed in the morning, but at least everyone was wearing their protective gear.” Mohale will be going on a boys trip to Limpopo with his friends.