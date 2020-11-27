IN PICTURES | Black Friday sale kicks off in SA

Oarabile Kotsitswe from Westbury in Johannesburg says he and a friend arrived at Makro at 6am this morning. They were finally let in at 8:30am. He works as a baker and his friend for a courier company. Kotsitswe says they put money together and had a budget of R4,000 for a TV but when they arrived inside it was sold out. Kotsitswe says they then had to settle for a Hisense Smart TV for R5,500. “We didn’t save because we had a budget, so now we had to add an extra R1,500 we put away for groceries and alcohol to pay for the TV. We still have food left for a week, but we will make a plan. I was worried about the long queues and Covid, but what can I do I really wanted the TV.”

Image: Iavan Pijoos