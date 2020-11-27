South Africa

'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials'

27 November 2020 - 10:30
Many consumers are not happy with this year's Black Friday deals.
Many consumers are not happy with this year's Black Friday deals.
Image: 123RF/pressmaster

SA's Black Friday is a “scam”.

This is according to unhappy shoppers who flocked to social media to complain the discounts offered are “not actually” discounts.

On Twitter, the hashtag #BlackFriday trended as customers screengrabbed images of items that were allegedly cheaper days before Black Friday.

Over the past few years, retail stores like Takealot and Game have been hyped as the ultimate Black Friday extravaganza. However, both retailers faced the Twitter firing squad this year for allegedly inflating prices or offering no real discounts.

With so much advertising put into it, South Africans jumped on their phones and laptops at midnight to look for their first purchase.

REAL TIME | South African spends R300,000 on #BlackFriday purchases

One person has blown a whopping R299,950 on Black Friday purchases already and is currently the biggest spender in SA.
News
2 hours ago

However, this year some shoppers were not impressed with the less than 50% discounts offered by many shops, and said prices were not reduced as much as expected.

Other social media users said Black Friday was “literally the biggest form of clownery” in the country.

Here is a snapshot of what people have been saying on the TL.

MORE:

SA's Black Friday queues are online in 2020, amid Covid-19 pandemic

This year, many bargain-hungry SA shoppers are logging on to pay for their chosen goods online.
News
3 hours ago

Wear your masks, keep your distance and sanitise, Mkhize says as shoppers hit Black Friday queues

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has cautioned shoppers to be careful because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
15 hours ago

Flat Friday? Shoppers feel economic squeeze on #BlackFriday2020

Black Friday started off particularly slowly across SA as store managers waited for customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. When they arrived, many ...
News
5 hours ago

BLACK FRIDAY | Save 50% on a Sunday Times subscription

Offer includes your digital Sunday Times Daily edition every weekday! Valid from Black Friday until Cyber Monday
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA ... News
  2. Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected ... South Africa
  3. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  4. Child’s grandmother will share in R15m estate, not his father South Africa
  5. WATCH | N12 in Joburg reopened at lunchtime after two trucks torched South Africa

Latest Videos

Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
A fugitive for 4 years: How man allegedly killed his ex, fled SA and dodged the ...
X