'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials'
SA's Black Friday is a “scam”.
This is according to unhappy shoppers who flocked to social media to complain the discounts offered are “not actually” discounts.
On Twitter, the hashtag #BlackFriday trended as customers screengrabbed images of items that were allegedly cheaper days before Black Friday.
Over the past few years, retail stores like Takealot and Game have been hyped as the ultimate Black Friday extravaganza. However, both retailers faced the Twitter firing squad this year for allegedly inflating prices or offering no real discounts.
With so much advertising put into it, South Africans jumped on their phones and laptops at midnight to look for their first purchase.
However, this year some shoppers were not impressed with the less than 50% discounts offered by many shops, and said prices were not reduced as much as expected.
Other social media users said Black Friday was “literally the biggest form of clownery” in the country.
Here is a snapshot of what people have been saying on the TL.
Black Friday in South Africa is literally the biggest form of clownery I've ever seen— J🐝 (@jethrothevirgo) November 27, 2020
South Africa’s Black Friday sales are always underwhelming but this year guys? No ways.— Malume DirtyDrinks 🍹 (@DizzyAfrica) November 27, 2020
south africa’s black friday is a rip off 😭 25% only ?! you kidding me— bellatrix 🕷 (@qaylahsalie_) November 27, 2020
South Africa shouldn't participate in black Friday cos am seeing rubbish only— M I M I💖 (@TumisangMo) November 27, 2020
Black friday deals in South Africa are trash af.... hate it here.— nigel tinashe. (@Nigel_x_x) November 26, 2020
South Africa's Black Friday. 🇿🇦🤣 https://t.co/6eowS0oHLt— Bonginkosi Sr. (@BronxSakwe) November 26, 2020
South Africa's Black Friday specials are awful. They'll get you all excited about potential mega deals, then they'll give you R125 off a TV that costs R11 000.— Jatin 贾霆 (@Jatin92) November 26, 2020
These jokes write themselves. Game black Friday special for the xbox one for this year R5699 and last the special was R3599. How does this work kanti ? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NRqBRQb7bx— BAFANA MTHEMBU⚪️ (@_BafanaMthembu) November 26, 2020
South Africa needs to learn what Black Friday is from America😑— MaMiya🌺🌸⚘🌹 (@Phumla_N) November 26, 2020
South Africa's Black Friday is a Scam.. show me 1 item that's on a real Black Friday price show me— Cee Jay (@FlemishStallion) November 26, 2020