KZN government vehicles torched after service delivery protest
Two state vehicles were torched at the KwaZulu-Natal disaster management offices in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening after a service delivery protest in the area earlier that day.
KZN MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka said the incident occurred at the provincial disaster management centre in Mkondeni.
“Unknown assailants torched two vehicles at the centre which is home to the department's disaster management officials. The attack is believed to be related to the unrest that occurred today in the Mkondeni area when residents in the Sacca informal settlement participated in a protest.”
On Thursday dozens of Sacca residents took to the streets blockading roads in protest at a lack of housing, water and electricity.
Hlomuka condemned the attack on the department and called for the speedy arrest of the culprits.
“We are concerned about this act of cowardice where thousands of rand worth of government assets were destroyed by criminals. Acts such as this constitute treason and those responsible need to be held accountable. It is unacceptable that criminals can use service delivery protests as an excuse to damage state resources which are meant to assist the most vulnerable in our communities.”
He said the department had removed its vehicles from the centre to an undisclosed location to avoid any further damages.
In March last year, a section of the department's offices in Mayville, Durban, were burnt to the ground when unknown assailants petrol-bombed the premises.
“We are concerned about such incidents and are appealing to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits to come forward,” added Hlomuka.
