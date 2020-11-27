KZN government vehicles torched after service delivery protest

Two state vehicles were torched at the KwaZulu-Natal disaster management offices in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening after a service delivery protest in the area earlier that day.

KZN MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka said the incident occurred at the provincial disaster management centre in Mkondeni.

“Unknown assailants torched two vehicles at the centre which is home to the department's disaster management officials. The attack is believed to be related to the unrest that occurred today in the Mkondeni area when residents in the Sacca informal settlement participated in a protest.”

On Thursday dozens of Sacca residents took to the streets blockading roads in protest at a lack of housing, water and electricity.