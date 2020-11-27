South Africa

KZN government vehicles torched after service delivery protest

27 November 2020 - 06:43
One of the two vehicles which were torched at KZN Cogta's provincial disaster management centre in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening.
One of the two vehicles which were torched at KZN Cogta's provincial disaster management centre in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening.
Image: KZN Cogta

Two state vehicles were torched at the KwaZulu-Natal disaster management offices in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening after a service delivery protest in the area earlier that day.

KZN MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka said the incident occurred at the provincial disaster management centre in Mkondeni.

“Unknown assailants torched two vehicles at the centre which is home to the department's disaster management officials. The attack is believed to be related to the unrest that occurred today in the Mkondeni area when residents in the Sacca informal settlement participated in a protest.”

On Thursday dozens of Sacca residents took to the streets blockading roads in protest at a lack of housing, water and electricity.

Hlomuka condemned the attack on the department and called for the speedy arrest of the culprits.

“We are concerned about this act of cowardice where thousands of rand worth of government assets were destroyed by criminals. Acts such as this constitute treason and those responsible need to be held accountable. It is unacceptable that criminals can use service delivery protests as an excuse to damage state resources which are meant to assist the most vulnerable in our communities.” 

He said the department had removed its vehicles from the centre to an undisclosed location to avoid any further damages.

In March last year, a section of the department's offices in Mayville, Durban, were burnt to the ground when unknown assailants petrol-bombed the premises.

“We are concerned about such incidents and are appealing to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits to come forward,” added Hlomuka.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Refusal to sanitise leaves former ANC KZN leader in custody after shooting

A former leader of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is in police custody following a shooting and assault over refusal to sanitise at a hardware store.
Politics
11 hours ago

13 trucks attacked or torched in past month alone, government confirms

Dozens of trucks have been attacked or torched on SA's roads in the last eight months, with 13 incidents in the last month alone.
News
14 hours ago

Ignoring Covid ban, traditional leaders tell parents to plan for initiation season

The impasse between traditional leaders and government over reopening initiation schools nationally ramped up on Wednesday as the national working ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA ... News
  2. Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected ... South Africa
  3. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  4. Child’s grandmother will share in R15m estate, not his father South Africa
  5. WATCH | N12 in Joburg reopened at lunchtime after two trucks torched South Africa

Latest Videos

A fugitive for 4 years: How man allegedly killed his ex, fled SA and dodged the ...
White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
X