Matric pupils rise above the challenges of writing exams during a pandemic

Mackenzie Teise had big plans for her matric year. She would attend her matric dance, would celebrate academic achievements and bask in her valedictory ceremony. But Covid-19 scuppered those plans.

Never did she imagine that she would be home schooled and write her final examinations with such uncertainty.

Teise, a matriculant at C & Oranje Meisieskool in Bloemfontein, like many in her position, has battled a profound sense of uncertainty throughout the academic year.

“So much has changed with Covid-19. Things like screening and sanitising is all of a sudden part of our daily routine at school and things we used to do every day are gone. We had so many questions, and no-one had answers to those questions, which was rather frustrating.

“It was definitely an adjustment, and it was definitely difficult for me — a hugger — to hear that hugs are not encouragednow. But the school tried to create an environment where the students would feel safe and our parents could be sure the school was trying everything to make and keep us safe,” she said.