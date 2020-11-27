R20,000 spent per homeless person a year in criminal justice system: Study

There are an estimated 14,357 homeless people living on the streets of Cape Town, and more than R744m a year is spent on homelessness.

These findings were made in a study, “The Cost of Homelessness in Cape Town”, conducted by the NGO U-turn, with help from Khulisa Streetscapes and MES.

According to Jonathan Hopkins, acting director at U-turn, it is the first cost-of-homelessness study in Africa. The purpose of the study was to gain more understanding of what is spent on homelessness in Cape Town.

“We spend more on homelessness than we realise,” said Hopkins, during the virtual launch of the study on Tuesday.

The largest category of spending, estimated at R335m, is towards reactive or punitive costs. This includes urban management, criminal justice costs, security services, and the City’s Displaced Peoples Unit (DPU). Of this, R286m is spent on criminal justice costs alone.

To work out criminal justice costs, the study took the survey responses to questions on the number of arrests, the number of court appearances, time in prison, and time on parole. The numbers from these questions were then used to work out criminal justice costs based on research by the Anti-Drug Alliance, with the figures adjusted to reflect inflation (in 2016 it cost R105 per arrest, for example).

“The reason is that the average person on the street is being arrested 11 times more frequently than the average person who is housed,” said Hopkins.

This works out to almost R20,000 per homeless person per year in criminal justice costs.

Humanitarian spending (support from the public) comes to R286m per year, and developmental spending (such as shelters and social development) amounts to R121m a year.