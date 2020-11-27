Senzo Meyiwa: Suspects & their families profess innocence, as his loved ones must wait longer

The case against the five men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was postponed to March 5 in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

But this was not before several theatrics played out in court, as one of the accused, Mthobisi Mncube - who like the others has maintained his innocence - spoke over the magistrate, wanting his plea to be heard.

Mncube wanted to be afforded the opportunity to address the court and the media. Speaking in isiZulu, he shouted out that the court was playing games and should allow them to speak.