Smaller family Christmas gatherings in store this year

Hellen Matlala, also from Atteridgeville, said travelling during the festive season was not in store for her either.

The 59-year-old said she will spend December at work in Gauteng.

“This Christmas will be different because it is going to limit family visitation, it won't be like old times where we hold big family gatherings,” she said.

Elizabeth Seragke, from Soshanguve, said she too was going to spend Christmas with close family.

The 44-year-old said although she is grateful for a lot, the pandemic has brought financial difficulties into her family life.

“It was tough. My husband was told to stay at home but he was then called back [to work] again, but for me, they haven't called me back to come to work,” she said.

Bucking the trend is Keagile Mohale from Soweto, who says he will be going on a boys' trip to Limpopo with his friends.

