Thuli Madonsela on paying it forward: Without the help of strangers, my education would've ended at grade 10

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has defended her decision to help raise funds for students struggling to pay their way through university, saying she is simply paying forward assistance she received while in school.

Madonsela recently scaled Table Mountain with Stellenbosch University student representative council (SRC) chairperson Xola Njengele and others for the #Action4Inclusion Campaign, a student funding initiative established earlier this year by the SRC and Madonsela.

She and Njengele will also lead a walkathon this weekend in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch.