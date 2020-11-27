South Africa

WATCH | 'He needs help,' mom of 'murder fugitive' tells judge as mental evaluation postpones case

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
27 November 2020 - 15:51

Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Friday for his pre-trial hearing. He is facing charges for the alleged assault and murder of his ex-girlfriend Andrea Venter in 2011. 

It has taken many years to get Jansen van Vuuren back in the dock after he fled SA in 2013 days before his trial was set to begin.

He served two years in Brazil for being in the country with false documents and was wrongfully released, which allowed him to flee again.

He was caught, arrested and extradited back to SA this year. 

His case was postponed after he requested a private psychiatric examination to be done during December.

He will be back in court on January 22 2021.

