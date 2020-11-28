3,370 new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Friday, with 89 deaths

SA recorded 3,370 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the health ministry announced.

In a statement, the ministry said the new cases meant the country had now recorded 781,941 total infections.

There had also been 89 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 21,378.

Friday's statement did not contain information on the number of tests done in the past 24 hour cycle.

TimesLIVE