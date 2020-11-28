South Africa

KZN man gets life sentence for killing cousin for his RAF windfall

28 November 2020 - 15:10
Xolani Mchunu, 41, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after kidnapping and murdering his cousin for his Road Accident Fund money in 2018.
Xolani Mchunu, 41, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after kidnapping and murdering his cousin for his Road Accident Fund money in 2018.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Blood is not always thicker than water, especially when it comes to money.

This was the case when Xolani Mchunu, 41, kidnapped and killed his cousin, Lerato Malembe, 35, after Malembe received “huge sums of money” from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Mchunu was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment at the Pietermaritzburg high court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Malembe sustained serious injuries in a road accident in 2013. His cousin assisted him in lodging a damages claim with the RAF.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala, Malembe received “huge sums of money” and Mchunu started stealing from him.

Malembe became aware that his cousin was stealing and confronted him, which infuriated Mchunu and led to the murder plot.

On December 28, 2018, Malembe was sleeping at his home in Odlameni Section, Swayimani, when he heard a knock on the door from people claiming to be the police. The men then broke the door open, entered the dark room with flashlights and started assaulting Malembe. Mchunu dragged his cousin out and drove away with him.

The matter was reported to police and a case of kidnapping was opened at Wartburg police station. On the same day at 8.30am, a passer-by saw the body hanging from a tree and informed the police.

When Wartburg detectives arrested Mchunu, he had Malembe‘s bank cards and ID book.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula congratulated Wartburg detectives for their efforts in securing the sentence.

“It is sad when a family member turns on you and becomes your enemy. We pray and hope the sentence handed to the accused will help to comfort the family,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | 'He needs help,' mom of 'murder fugitive' tells judge as mental evaluation postpones case

Murder accused Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Friday for his pre-trial hearing. He is facing charges for the ...
News
23 hours ago

Supreme Court overturns convictions of two farmers in Coligny 'sunflower' murder

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday overturned the conviction and sentence of two North West farmers who were convicted of killing a teenager in a ...
News
18 hours ago

Police arrest man 'about to flee SA' after gruesome family axe murders

Police have arrested a suspect - preparing to flee the country - within 24 hours of the discovery of the brutal murder of a woman and her five ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Four years a fugitive: how man allegedly killed his ex, fled SA and dodged the law

Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren, according to Dries Venter, was a “normal boy”, he was a nice guy to be friends and family with.
Multimedia
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA ... News
  2. 'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials' South Africa
  3. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  4. Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected ... South Africa
  5. Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X