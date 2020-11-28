Perhaps we were lonely? Covid has made us kinder to call centre agents
Perhaps we were lonely and felt like a chat? Apparently our unspoken irritation with call centres softened during hard lockdown.
According to contact centre security provider Pindrop, call volumes climbed 300% in the early days of the pandemic, eventually climbing more than 800% above normal levels.
Now, a survey by business process outsourcing company Merchants has found the Covid-19 pandemic has given South African customers a new appreciation for the role of the call centre agent.
Mathew Conn, chief risk manager at Merchants, said since contact centres were deemed essential during hard lockdown, more consumers than ever were using them.
“The importance of this was highlighted during SA’s national lockdown earlier this year, as consumers looked to contact centres to stay in touch with service providers like banks, insurance companies and medical practitioners, for example.
“Our survey showed that when dealing with a contact centre, 62% of people prefer to speak to an agent — which is especially true during times of crisis.
“The human element makes people feel more understood and prioritised, and — where agents have the right training — ensures that their problem is resolved quickly and efficiently.”
Conn said the pandemic had given consumers a new appreciation for the role of a contact centre agent in solving problems and delivering a positive customer experience.
The survey also found that South Africans aged between 35 and 49 are most likely to become impatient with contact centre agents.
Of the 62% of respondents who admitted to having put the phone down on an agent, those aged 35—49 made up the largest portion.
While 34% of respondents admitted to raising their voice or asking to speak to a manager, 47% of respondents said they had requested a helpful agent. Those aged 18—24 were most likely to do this.
When it came to praising a helpful agent, 34% of respondents also admitted to asking for a manager for this purpose.
Of those respondents who reported having a positive experience with a contact centre, 72% said this was due to the agent solving their problem. Of those who reported negative experiences, this was most often due to having to contact the business multiple times for the same issue. Almost one in five respondents said their problem was not solved the first time.
“When the pandemic first struck, consumer expectations around customer experience were lowered — as they understood that businesses had to adapt quickly, changing their business and delivery models,” said Conn.
“Today, consumer expectations are exceeding pre-Covid levels, as they look to use the contact centre as a preferred method of contact with their service providers, despite the easing of restrictions.
“Brands and businesses must ensure they are investing in customer experience and getting this right — whether with a partner or without one. The lockdown period was a golden opportunity for businesses to identify the gaps in their systems and processes and rectify these.”
TimesLIVE