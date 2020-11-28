Perhaps we were lonely? Covid has made us kinder to call centre agents

Perhaps we were lonely and felt like a chat? Apparently our unspoken irritation with call centres softened during hard lockdown.

According to contact centre security provider Pindrop, call volumes climbed 300% in the early days of the pandemic, eventually climbing more than 800% above normal levels.

Now, a survey by business process outsourcing company Merchants has found the Covid-19 pandemic has given South African customers a new appreciation for the role of the call centre agent.

Mathew Conn, chief risk manager at Merchants, said since contact centres were deemed essential during hard lockdown, more consumers than ever were using them.

“The importance of this was highlighted during SA’s national lockdown earlier this year, as consumers looked to contact centres to stay in touch with service providers like banks, insurance companies and medical practitioners, for example.

“Our survey showed that when dealing with a contact centre, 62% of people prefer to speak to an agent — which is especially true during times of crisis.

“The human element makes people feel more understood and prioritised, and — where agents have the right training — ensures that their problem is resolved quickly and efficiently.”