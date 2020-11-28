Truck talks continue as troops march in to stem highway violence

This week, hundreds of protesters from the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDFASA), the SA National Cargo Transport Drivers Association and the National Truck Drivers Federation teamed up with uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) and marched through Durban calling for the removal of foreign drivers and vendors.

ATDFASA distanced itself from acts of violence but general secretary Sifiso Nyathi said many members had lost faith in the forum due to its inability to get the government to act.

“They don't trust us any more because after three years engaging with government and various others in the industry there has been no change,” says Nyathi.

“This issue is long overdue and the drivers are now angry, they decided to take the law into their own hands. While we don't agree with the methods of the torching of trucks and shooting of drivers, we support the plight of SA drivers who want employment.”

He said the forum's decision to protest alongside the MKMVA was not a political move. “MKMVA feel sympathy for the truck drivers. They have their own agenda with the ANC, I don't know what their needs are,” said Nyathi.

“We appreciate their help to force government and employers to comply. Government needs to intervene with the law, our war is with the employers. Some of our members are ANC, some are DA and others are EFF — so we do not carry a cap for any specific party.”