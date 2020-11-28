WATCH | The emotional moment 'Thembi the domestic worker' was surprised with a car
There was hardly a dry eye in the building when Malcolm Wentzel surprised his TikTok co-star Thembi Ubisi with a car.
Wentzel had hinted at the surprise last week on social media and on Friday posted snaps and videos of Ubisi getting her new ride.
In one video, an emotional Ubisi can be seen crying into Wentzel's chest as they walk towards her car. She tries to wipe away the tears from her eyes while they show the car to her.
She later stands in near-disbelief, before throwing her arms around Wentzel.
This is what it must be like... please everyone lets be one nation ... God bless South Africa🇿🇦🍾 #thembi @Kikilacoco1 treat everyine how you want to be treated. pic.twitter.com/pQvcpkVkvB— Malcolm Wentzel (@WentzelMalcolm) November 27, 2020
In another, Ubisi is led into the driver's seat of the car, trying to compose herself as a bottle of champagne is opened in her honour.
THEMBI NOW DRIVES HER OWN CAR... @WentzelMalcolm @kikilacoco1 #thembi Have a great weekend #SouthAfrica 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/RsOaFrSu0l— Malcolm Wentzel (@WentzelMalcolm) November 27, 2020
“Thembi now drives her own car” Wentzel captioned the video.
The pair became internet sensations earlier this year when their hilarious videos together on TikTok went viral.
The videos, often filled with banter, received thousands of views across social media platforms and led to many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, calling for Ubisi to be given an endorsement deal.
Ubisi has worked for Wentzel for almost 10 years. He told City Press earlier this year that he and Ubisi are a team.
“Well first, all the people I employ, they don't work for me, we work together. If Thembi doesn't want to work or comes in late, there are no deductions or anything like that.”