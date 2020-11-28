WATCH | The emotional moment 'Thembi the domestic worker' was surprised with a car

There was hardly a dry eye in the building when Malcolm Wentzel surprised his TikTok co-star Thembi Ubisi with a car.

Wentzel had hinted at the surprise last week on social media and on Friday posted snaps and videos of Ubisi getting her new ride.

In one video, an emotional Ubisi can be seen crying into Wentzel's chest as they walk towards her car. She tries to wipe away the tears from her eyes while they show the car to her.

She later stands in near-disbelief, before throwing her arms around Wentzel.