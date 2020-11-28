South Africa

WATCH | The emotional moment 'Thembi the domestic worker' was surprised with a car

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
28 November 2020 - 10:34
Thembi Ubisi was brought to tears with emotion at her new car.
Thembi Ubisi was brought to tears with emotion at her new car.
Image: Via Facebook

There was hardly a dry eye in the building when Malcolm Wentzel surprised his TikTok co-star Thembi Ubisi with a car.

Wentzel had hinted at the surprise last week on social media and on Friday posted snaps and videos of Ubisi getting her new ride.

In one video, an emotional Ubisi can be seen crying into Wentzel's chest as they walk towards her car. She tries to wipe away the tears from her eyes while they show the car to her.

She later stands in near-disbelief, before throwing her arms around Wentzel.

In another, Ubisi is led into the driver's seat of the car, trying to compose herself as a bottle of champagne is opened in her honour.

Thembi now drives her own car” Wentzel captioned the video.

The pair became internet sensations earlier this year when their hilarious videos together on TikTok went viral.

The videos, often filled with banter, received thousands of views across social media platforms and led to many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, calling for Ubisi to be given an endorsement deal.

Ubisi has worked for Wentzel for almost 10 years. He told City Press earlier this year that he and Ubisi are a team.

“Well first, all the people I employ, they don't work for me, we work together. If Thembi doesn't want to work or comes in late, there are no deductions or anything like that.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the domestic worker' a car

... and the streets are in meltdown mode!
News
23 hours ago

Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA

Thembi Ubisi has worked for Malcolm Wentzel for nine years
News
5 months ago

WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel

Domestic employee Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel have become internet sensations
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA ... News
  2. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  3. 'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials' South Africa
  4. Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected ... South Africa
  5. Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X