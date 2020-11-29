South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases cross 61.77 million, Worldwide

More than 61.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,446,899​ have died.

29 November 2020 - 08:33 By TimesLIVE
Sonja Salaiz, Monica Garcia and Dominic Garcia look through the hospital window of their aunt and grandmother Sylvia Garcia, 60, while she is intubated and sedated during a surge of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, US November 28, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Paul Ratje

November 29 2020 - 9:59

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases, 459 deaths

Russia reported 26,683 new coronavirus cases on Sunday after the number of daily confirmed infections hit a record 27,543 on Friday.

The new cases took the national total to 2,269,316 since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis center confirmed deaths of 459 coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the Russian death toll to 39,527.

Reuters

November 29 2020 - 9:46

November 29 2020 - 9:39

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,611  

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,611 to 1,042,700, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 158 to 16,123, the tally showed. 

Reuters

November 29 2020 - 9:04

Elite runners brave Delhi race despite Covid-19 surge, pollution concerns

Some of the world's leading long-distance runners participated in a half-marathon in New Delhi on Sunday, even as India's capital grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases and air pollution that has recently been among the world's worst.

More than 60 professional runners participated in the race, while several hundred enthusiasts ran in other cities on routes of their choice, using a mobile app to post race timings, said the event organisers.

Although air quality was poor on Sunday, the runners got a bit of a reprieve, as pollution levels in the capital were dramatically better than those of recent weeks.

Reuters

November 29 2020 - 8:57

Singaporean gives birth to baby with Covid-19 antibodies

A Singaporean woman, who was infected with the novel coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering a new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child.

The baby was born this month without Covid-19 but with the virus antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the mother. 

November 29 2020 - 6:00

UK secures 2 mn more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Britain has secured two million doses of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, to be available in Europe as early as the spring, the government said on Sunday, in addition to the 5 million doses it secured from the U.S. company two weeks ago.

Reuters

'No-one wears a mask and social distancing is a joke': PE sees Covid infection rate rise

The Port Elizabeth suburb has watched its infection rate soar as the virus reasserts its stranglehold on Nelson Mandela Bay, but the owner of one busy tavern had other worries.

Covid-19 surge in EC could trigger second wave in the new year, experts warn

The mass migration began this weekend, when thousands of matric pupils headed for coastal towns to celebrate the end of exams, despite warnings from medical experts that these parties are super spreader events.

