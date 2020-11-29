COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases cross 61.77 million, Worldwide

November 29 2020 - 9:59

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases, 459 deaths

Russia reported 26,683 new coronavirus cases on Sunday after the number of daily confirmed infections hit a record 27,543 on Friday.

The new cases took the national total to 2,269,316 since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis center confirmed deaths of 459 coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the Russian death toll to 39,527.

Reuters