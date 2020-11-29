COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases cross 61.77 million, Worldwide
More than 61.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,446,899 have died.
November 29 2020 - 9:59
Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases, 459 deaths
Russia reported 26,683 new coronavirus cases on Sunday after the number of daily confirmed infections hit a record 27,543 on Friday.
The new cases took the national total to 2,269,316 since the start of the pandemic.
The coronavirus crisis center confirmed deaths of 459 coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the Russian death toll to 39,527.
November 29 2020 - 9:46
A Covid-19 patient played the violin while on a ventilator in the ICU to thank health care workers https://t.co/xylmrxzb5j pic.twitter.com/itkRZAPoKG— CNN International (@cnni) November 28, 2020
November 29 2020 - 9:39
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,611
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,611 to 1,042,700, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 158 to 16,123, the tally showed.
There's a saying in public health: your right to swing your fist ends at my nose. And your right not to take steps to prevent infection ends when you spread an infection that could kill people around you. Covid preys on division—we must work together.— Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) November 28, 2020
November 29 2020 - 9:04
Elite runners brave Delhi race despite Covid-19 surge, pollution concerns
Some of the world's leading long-distance runners participated in a half-marathon in New Delhi on Sunday, even as India's capital grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases and air pollution that has recently been among the world's worst.
More than 60 professional runners participated in the race, while several hundred enthusiasts ran in other cities on routes of their choice, using a mobile app to post race timings, said the event organisers.
Although air quality was poor on Sunday, the runners got a bit of a reprieve, as pollution levels in the capital were dramatically better than those of recent weeks.
😢I cry for El Paso—Inmates move hundreds of bodies into mobile morgues; National Guard now does grim task; Funeral homes turn storage closets to freezers; crematorium broke from overuse; convention center now a field hospital; lacking gravesites. #COVID19 https://t.co/uLZknGvxMR pic.twitter.com/kfZt5CpIww— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 29, 2020
November 29 2020 - 8:57
Singaporean gives birth to baby with Covid-19 antibodies
A Singaporean woman, who was infected with the novel coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering a new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child.
The baby was born this month without Covid-19 but with the virus antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the mother.
November 29 2020 - 6:00
UK secures 2 mn more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
Britain has secured two million doses of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, to be available in Europe as early as the spring, the government said on Sunday, in addition to the 5 million doses it secured from the U.S. company two weeks ago.
'No-one wears a mask and social distancing is a joke': PE sees Covid infection rate rise
The Port Elizabeth suburb has watched its infection rate soar as the virus reasserts its stranglehold on Nelson Mandela Bay, but the owner of one busy tavern had other worries.
Covid-19 surge in EC could trigger second wave in the new year, experts warn
The mass migration began this weekend, when thousands of matric pupils headed for coastal towns to celebrate the end of exams, despite warnings from medical experts that these parties are super spreader events.
#COVID19 UPDATE: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 785 139 with 3198 new cases. We report 61 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 21 439. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/3R4iqUo7ef pic.twitter.com/EA3RaLimmE— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 28, 2020