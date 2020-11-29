South Africa

Discovery of mutilated body of three-year-old KZN boy last seen with his father

29 November 2020 - 15:08 By TimesLIVE
The mutilated body of a three-year-old boy was found in Thembalihle in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

“A nail was driven through his skull and his eyes and genitals were removed,” said a statement issued by KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.

The boy went missing while in the care of his father.

“The grandmother had last seen the child the previous night sleeping next to his father. However, the following morning the grandmother couldn't find the pair in the house.”

A search in the area led to the discovery of his body in the bushes.

“Police must quickly conclude the investigation and arrest the perpetrators involved in this murder of an innocent child. The police investigation should dig deeper on how this child went missing at his home while left in the care of his father. This is tragic and the family need to find closure following this murder,” said Khoza.

She called for maximum jail sentences to be imposed on those convicted of the murder of women and children.

MEC Khoza said the government was deeply pained that women and children continued to perish at the hands of the people they entrusted with their lives.  

“We call on members of the society to isolate those involved in such gruesome murders,” she added.

“We are unapologetic in calling for maximum jail sentences for those convicted for the murder of women and children. We want to see anyone involved in any  form of gender-based violence removed from society and kept in prison for life. We have too many women and children murdered in our province and the country,” she said.

