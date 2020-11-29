Three children killed in KZN after stepping on illegal power cable

Three children died on Saturday afternoon after stepping on an illegal power cable at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Msunduzi municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha confirmed the incident but said the details were still under investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka expressed his shock and sadness and called for those responsible for the illegal electricity connection that killed the children to be held accountable.