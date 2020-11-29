South Africa

Three children killed in KZN after stepping on illegal power cable

29 November 2020 - 11:14
Three children died after stepping on an illegally-connected power cable near the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Three children died on Saturday afternoon after stepping on an illegal power cable at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Msunduzi municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha confirmed the incident but said the details were still under investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka expressed his shock and sadness and called for those responsible for the illegal electricity connection that killed the children to be held accountable.

Man electrocuted while disconnecting illegal connections

A man died after being electrocuted at a construction site off the N14 in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon, paramedics said.
3 months ago

Hlomuka sent condolences to the families of the three children.

“This tragic incident takes place at a time when we have commenced with the 16 Days of Activism against the Abuse of Women and Children campaign. This campaign is aimed at protecting the rights of the most vulnerable within our communities. For our province to lose three children in this manner is heartbreaking and calls for a stand against the dangerous illegal electricity connections that continue to spread in our communities. Those who make and benefit from illegal electricity connections must be held accountable.”

Hlomuka called on the Msunduzi municipality to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and appealed to the residents of Jika Joe to come forward with any information on the installation of illegal connections.

TimesLIVE

Man and several cattle electrocuted by collapsed high voltage cable

A 48-year-old man is in a critical condition after being electrocuted on a municipal community farm on the R54 between Potchefstroom and Vereeniging ...
3 weeks ago

Child, 9, dies after touching exposed electricity cables in Joburg

A nine-year-old child was electrocuted as a result of illegal connections in the Rabie Ridge informal settlement in Johannesburg
1 month ago

Boy, 8, dies after being electrocuted by open wires in veld in Eastern Cape

An eight-year-old boy died after he was electrocuted by open electrical wires in a veld in Despatch, outside Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape, on ...
2 months ago

